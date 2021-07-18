YOUNG JOACHIM MULENGA GETS GOVT SUPPORT

The Ministry of Community Development Mungwi District office have moved in to assist Joachim Mulenga with foodstuffs.

His family has also been given a food security pack so that they could cultivate and become food secure.

Young Joachim was captured on video pleading with a teacher after allegedly getting onion from Shimpa primary school without permission, in what is now known as the onion video which went viral on social media.

He lives in Mungwi District with his mother who is a widow and physically challenged and has been unable to provide for Joachim and let alone take him to school.

217635473_4081953168589344_7159645048958086595_n

217799302_4081953268589334_2716207546649996524_n

217907297_4081953288589332_6792155321233881451_n

217926235_4081953215256006_3833273119424490989_n

