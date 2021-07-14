THE BOY IN VIRAL ONION VIDEO JOACKIM

Remmy Kangwa Wrote:

I have managed to speak to the mother of the boy in the video going around Facebook. The boy in the video is Joackim Musenga he is 8 years of age and stays with the mother who is a widow and physically challenged. (one leg is short other one is tall) in Mungwi District Northern province.

The school where the boy got Onion is Shimpa Primary School where J plays mostly because the family stays nearby, Joackim doesn’t go to school due to Poverty, I guess that’s why he possibly he had to get some Onion because he has limited things to do…..

I spoke with the mother and she is ready to take responsibility of Joackim but she is asking for Support from anyone willing to help so she can be doing some Business and support her Children.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank The people that took that Video because they have help so much.. Without them No one would have known about Joe, to my fans and one person I wouldn’t disclose yet who helped me locate the family God bless. Thanks alot brother.

Those who feel we can do something about this kindly reach me through my number (AIRTEL 0976580203 Remmy Kangwa MTN 0963151651 Remmy Kangwa) I am willing to travel to go and see Joackim Physically.

#loveliveshere

#positivevibesonly

#youngentrepreneursquad