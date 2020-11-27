The Mwense Formula – Part 3

THE BRAVE POLICE WOMAN WHO TRIED TO STOP ABENA CONGO FROM REGISTERING AS VOTERS, BUT WAS OVERULED BY BOSSES FROM LUSAKA!

Mainda Simataa | 26 Nov 2020 | Luapula

I will keep telling you these eye-popping stories coming from Mwense where PF experiments and tactical trials for rigging the 2021 elections are taking place. It’s not to alarm you, but to alert you of the widespread but low-key systematic rigging mechanism which the children of Satan magog, are undertaking in remote places of Zambia to escape a landslide defeat, and possibly jail, next year.

Before I tell you the true story of the Congolese voters and the brave upstanding police officer, keep in mind that the PF game plan and end game is about severely limiting and reducing voter numbers in UPND strongholds, while simultaneously pumping up numbers in their strongholds – that’s why they’ve banned the issuing of NRC’s in Lusaka and Southern Province, and have cut back on the number of kits deployed in these areas.

Also remember, a PF stronghold is any polling station (not region) where UPND and/or election monitors have zero or weak representation; these are hideouts where the PF can literally just write any figure they want on General Form 20 (Gen-20 is the standard ECZ master sheet for official results transmission) and send it to ECZ for tallying without even opening or counting ballot boxes.

Back to the brave woman officer: a week ago in Nsomfi ward, hundreds of seemingly ordinary Zambians arrived at a voter registration centre – a tent actually, in remote Mwendango village. They were accompanied by someone from the Mwense District Commissioners office together with a list and instructions to have them registered quickly.

However, the alert lady police officer deployed at the center, only 22 years old and in the police service for only 1 year 6 months, immediately spotted that this bunch was FOREIGN, and later established them as a bunch of hired imposter voters from a fishing village across the Luapula river. They had brand new NRC’s with Zambian names, but the language gave them away, and the officer bluntly rejected the list, “I won’t allow foreigner to register” she told the DC’s upset PF henchman.

The next thing she saw was the DC himself driving in with senior police officers in a cruiser and rapid response crack squad. The first word from the police boss was “how long have you been in the service, do you want to lose your job young lady?” The DC called Lusaka in her presence, and an instruction was handed down to the Luapula police command to transfer the lady away from the CRIME SCENE, and that’s how the Congolese became Zambians and registered to vote faster than Zambians in Lusaka and Southern Province.

