Dear Editor,

The bus fares have unreasonably been hiked.

The prices have not been increased proportionally to the increase in the pump fuel price. Lets just use simple maths here, lets take bus fares to Chilenje that were for example K10. For a Toyota Hiace bus with 14 passengers, it doesn’t use more 3 liters for one way. Each passenger in this bus was paying K10 and the total cost for petrol this bus was using was K15.98X3= K47.94 to move to Chilenje.

If prices are increase by K1.64 per litre then the only increase in the cost of petrol this bus from town to destination Chilenje will be K1.64X3 liters=4.92.

So the reality is if local bus fares were increased to cover up for this hiked expense, the increase should not have been more than 50ngwee per passenger.

So why have they decided to add K3. An addition of 3 kwacha for 14 passengers means bus owners will be making an extra k42 for one way when the additional fuel price cost is less than K5 for one way.

Kasonde