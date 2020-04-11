The cancelation of the Prime TV license is not an assault on democracy.

As long as we can vote, then there is democracy.

It may not be a perfect electoral process, but as long as it allows us to vote, we will vote.

The closure of Prime TV is an assault on our freedoms and liberties.

It’s assault on our freedom of expression and freedom of association.

It is big brother telling us what we must watch and what we must listen to.

We must not see the roads and bridges breaking up all across the country, at huge expense to the tax payer.

We must not see the poverty in the compounds and the desparate circumstances among which the people there live.

We must not hear of that govt official abusing money for evoucher.

We must not learn of missing drugs and equipment in hospitals.

We must don’t hear of the many govt departments and institutions that go for months without pay let alone funding.

We must not listen to each other tell our frustrating experiences with severe load shedding

Etc.

Instead we must just hear endless praises heaped on his excellence the great and humble leader of this great nation.

We must only hear tales of Bowman Lusambo rounding up bored youths in the dead of the night.

We must only watch our incoherent mayor mopping his veranda in snow white attire.

We must only listen to chants of ‘one Zambia one nation’ yet when they on the campaign trail they do exactly the opposite.

We must hear exhortations of the Christian nation yet callousnesses, debauchery, thuggery and corruption are what is in abundance.

In short we must only listen to and watch state propaganda.

Bring back Prime TV.

Zambia Political Blog

