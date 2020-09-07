THE CARTEL FIGHTING PRESIDENT LUNGU HAVE SUED FIVE BEMBA CHIEFS FROM LUAPULA AND NORTHERN PROVINCES, WHO ARE SHAREHOLDERS IN LUAPULA HYDRO POWER COOPERATION.

Some of the sued Chiefs have already arrived in Lusaka in readiness for court session tomorrow the 7th of September 2020.

Energy has been a concern in our country and well meaning Zambians have not taken the back sit but instead for a long time in the shadows initiated projects far great as to be proudly Zambian Ohh Zambia I mourn our falling nation.

Recently the 700 million dollar project fully privately funded that was proposed to the Government of the Republic of Zambia to construct the 163 Megawatt hydro power project is now in court as the Prioprieters who include the five Traditional Leaders of the Luapula Hydro power Cooperation (Zambians) are fighting to keep their Water Rights which they acquired through the right channels. This project is directly an opportunity to employ hundreds to thousands of Zambian youth especially inLuapula and Northern Provinces’ Youth who are facing a lot of challenges.

The greatest ordeal is that five Traditional Chiefs who have shares in Luapula Hydro Cooperation namely Chief Mwata Kazembe, Mwene, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Chief Mumporokoso, Senior Chief Mushota and Chief Kapema are highly disappointed seeing that in the history of Zambia, they are the first Chiefs to be sued by Politicians. In the area of Corporate Social Responsibility, the project is connected to thousands of youth and women cooperative societies and this hope is being threatened by selfish politicians who having the will power are using their powers to frustrate the initiation of the project. Where were they before the project began in 2012? But like hungry wolves, they have seen an opportunity to devour innocent hard working prey.

This kind of abuse of Political Power would only bring down the PF regime out of power. Facts on the ground are that, it is alleged that the said Politicians want to inflates the cost of the project from $700m to an astounding $1.2bn through their Chinese Investors.

In my own opinion they are not futuristic but unpatriotic or are these few politicians milking as much as they can to vanish into thin air after elections?

Recently, Luapula Hydro Cooperation signed a Tripartite MoU with Partners In Mission Works and Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative Society LTD with a target of benefiting 30,000 Youth across the country. They also recently donated a Bus to Partners in Mission Works worth K250,000.

We need each other globally but as a nation we have given too much to the foreigners, our dear friends are in court trying to fight for every Zambians economic freedom.

The record at PACRA confirms that all the Five Traditional leaders are Shareholders in Luapula Hydro Power Cooperation.

Ohh wake up our fellow Zambians!!! -Eye Witness News- Zambia