A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi

So, someone in Zambia landed their Bugatti Veyron at Lusaka Airport and Social Media is abuzz about it. All manner of explanations, condemnations and what-have-you are being offered.

My view is simple!

Everyone is entitled 100% to spend their money they way they see fit. It is their money after all. I find the business of complaining about how a wealthy man spends his money a revelation of mindset. It reveals a hidden sense of envy and resentment.

I recall my Spiritual Father was once gifted with a Hammer (very affordable luxury car and lower priced than a brand new Toyota Landcruiser VX 2018 model) and yet he was given grief about it! When he then moved into his beautiful home in Roma Park, we never heard the end of “how can a man of God be living in such luxury when there are so many poor people in his church?” tirades!

I honestly get stumped!

I do understand where this comes from though because 10 years ago, I also had this kind of thinking. But then, when I learnt just how terrible this mindset is and what effects it wields on my ability to accumulate wealth, I repented and got rid of it completely!

Here is my suggestion; celebrate those who succeed. Be happy for those who manage to acquire what you admire. And genuinely bless them! Don’t get into this cursing and sneering habit that so many have. Its a “obviously ni bakawalala aba” type of attitude and here is the truth about that. Every time you resent successful people and what they have, you inadvertently are “repelling” success from yourself subconsciously – and I guarantee you’ll never see those things come into your life because – you guessed it – you speak against them and repel them daily!

You can only draw to your life what you are on the inside – its called the Law of Attraction!