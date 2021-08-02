The decision by President Edgar Lungu to unleash the military on our streets is absolutely uncalled for and is completely premature as the cases of violence are in-fact instigated by the PF themselves.

Arguably the cases of violence are isolated and do not warrant for the intervention of the military.

So the dominant question is, was the Zambian army commander a mouthpiece of the Zambian President?

This is in view of the fact that the army commander had issued a statement similar to what the President has directed.

It then gives the impression that in essence the army commander was just preparing ground for the President to make this announcement of unleashing the military in our streets.

At this stage we think that consultation is absolutely necessary with other political stakeholders in the country in view of the fact that parliament stands dissolved.

Unilateral decisions by the outgoing president will not be accepted and will be treated with suspicion.

In essence this is tantamount to the declaration of a state of emergency by default for purposes of causing fear and intimidation of the Zambian people ahead of the general elections slated to be held in a few days time.

We think that this decision should be reversed in the interest of the holding of free and fair elections.

We call upon our fraternal friends from the international community to urge the Zambian government to create an atmosphere and environment conducive for the holding of free and fair elections in Zambia.

Issued:

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)