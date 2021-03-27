THE CHALLENGES OF BWACHA CONSTITUENCY IN A NUTSHELL- PERCY CHATO.

Shortly after donating regarlia in Ngungu ward and chimanimani ward, Mr Chato explained that Bwacha constituency seems to be stack in time where social change is concerned, our roads are super pathetic coupled with grave drainages. From time to time we have just been receiving promises with zero action and this is why my action orientedness is coming in to resuscitate Bwacha constituency to sustainable levels of prosperity.

The current regime has been making strong claims of having been improved the medical sector but what is transpiring on the ground is that the medical sector has been performing from worse to waste in spaces of service delivery. We have seen mordern structured hospitals without drugs, but with a flood of prescriptions which are never actualized by patients due to extreme levels of poverty and inadequate income.

My vision is anchored on inclusiveness where service delivery is concerned and using my experience as a retired civil servant, with the help of the UPND and president HH we will lobby and engage stakeholders so that we do away with limitations where government cannot lend a helping hand.

We have four toll gates in central province but we lack access to the toll fees for us to stabilise our road network and our grave drainages.

Our monies are being ferried to develop infrastructure in other provinces neglecting the home of the toll gates like orphans and destitutes. When we are urshured into office we will lobby for our toll fees to be invested within our province to the betterment of Kabwe residents.

We will have democratically sustainable empowerment where people choose empowerment tools not dictatorial empowerment where leaders choose for the people what to empower them with. Under the UPND there will be no bluntant empowerment of giving urban dwellers animals to keep.

Empowerment should be sustainable to better people’s lives in the long-run. Entrepreneurship and skills training is another area that the UPND through myself and president HH will focus on. Harnessing entrepreneurship will trickle down into people having choices where the access of basic goods and services is concerned. Entrepreneurship will also bring about positive externalities which will intern create employment indirectly.

We will ensure that Zambia Development Agency operates profesionally, objectively, efficiently, and effectively to help sustain and stabilise SMEs.

Our vision is to bring in the leadership of our able and visionary leader president HH not the leadership of the visioneless that has brought extreme suffering to the Zambian people.

