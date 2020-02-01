The government has dismissed reports that a Chinese national admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) is a suspected Coronavirus patient.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said that the Chinese national was taken to UTH just as a safety precaution to protect the public, adding that coronavirus has been ruled out in the case.

His comments come after a Chinese national was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for treatment, from the Kenneth Kaunda Airport today with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Chilufya said that heightened surveillance at entry points in Zambia will ensure the country continues to be safeguarded from the deadly coronavirus.

Dr. Chilufya said that this may result in a serious probe into anyone displaying some symptoms similar to the virus.

The minister has since called on members of the public to desist from alarming reports over the Coronavirus issue as it can cause public distress unnecessarily.

The Chinese national who is admitted to the institution had not traveled to China recently.