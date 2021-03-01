ANGLICAN priest Boniface Baleni recounted how his church’s choir was deep in praise and worship of the Almighty when a rogue member of his church in a commando-style raided his pulpit and smacked his preaching mouth into mortuary silence.

In the case before the Lusaka Magistrates Court, Reverend Baleni revealed how Renard Mwale coumflagged himself among the worshippers and waited for his chance to lay ambush on the pulpit and deliver a flurry of slaps onto the priest’s face instantly smacking the test out of his mouth.

In this matter, Mwale a machine operator of house No. V6/58/28 Kalingalinga, is facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Priest Baleni lamented that his blood pressure shot up dangerously as he feared for his dear life after Mwale not only punched and slapped him but also followed him to the car where he was hiding and poured water on him whilst inviting him to step out of the car and receive another dose of beatings; a request he turned down as the first round of beatings had already made his lips similar to those of famous US rapper Jay Z.

Meanwhile, the trial in the matter continues.

©Kalemba