THE CHURCH HAS LET DR NEVERS MUMBA DOWN!

By Elijah Tembo

I’m convinced beyond reasonable doubts that if the Jehovah’s Witnesses were voting and it happened that Dr Nevers Mumba hailed from their church, by this time he would’ve been in State House.

Sadly he comes from a Pentecostal movement group where Judas Iscariot hailed from. They don’t support their own. They are like fritters. They would rather support worldly wicked politicians.

For me this one is the only answer to our liberation as a country. Abashala bonse don’t mean well.