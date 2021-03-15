THE CONCOURT RULING HAS SERIOUS RAMIFICATIONS.

BINWELL CHANSA MPUNDU WRITES ……

When u take a deeper reflection over the ruling of the constitutional court u will find that it has serious consequences.

Let me give you my layman thoughts.

First of all note that this is not a new law, the Constitutional Court has simply interpreted an existing law like they did over the minister’s stay in office.

This means that all those who did not have a full certificate in 2016 and went to parliament actually went to parliament illegally am I right??

Now think of it, when the CONCOURT ruled on minister’s illegal stay in office, they were made to pay back all the monies they got paid, so what will happen to all the MP who went to parliement illegally what will happent to the tax Payers money they got paid for 5 years.

What will happen to the illegality committed won’t that be a jailable offence?

Am one of those people who think that higher educational qualification is not a preliquisite to good leadership for others can lead with God’s wisdom, but the law must be respected and the law has set a minimal qualification for anyone who sought election.

You then will agree with me that the constitutional court ruling has serious consequences some of which will be seen later because in desperation alot of people will have forged certificates in the run up to the next elections and many will be caught in the process.

My appeal is for anyone who will be caught up in this episode not to jump the gun because there will be dare consequences.

BINWELL MPUNDU

