HE CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA DOES NOT BAR THE RULING PARTY FROM CHALLENGING THE PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS – MUMBI PHIRI.

“We will petition these elections should HH win”

Our Party Secretary General Davis Mwila is in order to prepare the party for the petitioning of presidential results should they come out different to our expectations because the law does not stop the ruling party from doing so, Former PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has said. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday afternoon when she was asked to clarify on the party plans to challenge the presidential elections should President Lungu lose, Mrs Phiri said there is no where in the constitution of Zambia where it is written that the Ruling Party should not petition presidential election results after losing if they believe they were manipulated by the opposition. “Yes, we will petition if we lose and its within our constitutional rights. As you are aware, UPND is using violence to win these elections and we will present the evidence in court should our presidential candidate lose”.

Last week Friday, the PF Secretary General announced that the Ruling Party has assembled 8 lawyers to challenge HH’s victory should the main opposition leader win the 12th August Elections. – Zambian Accurate Information