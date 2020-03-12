By Makebi Zulu

The continued showing of disrespect towards court Judgements and Judges is worrying.

The judgement of the court as to the eligibility of ECL is very clear. It is mischievous of anyone to ignore the judgement of the court and start issuing personal attacks on the President.

I have noted this unbecoming tendency on the part of Mr. Chongwe and Mr. Sangwa. Personal attacks should not be the replacement for failure to sustain a debate that has been settled by the court.

I am appalled by the statement of S.C. sangwa in reference to the constitutional court. Civility in debates requires that we debate ideas and not personalities.

His suggestion that the constitutional court is corrupt is an attention seeking stint aimed at inciting the public against the constitutional court.

We know that the court cannot respond to the public. They can only express themselves through judgements. The law association of Zambia cannot sit back while serious scorn is being thrown on the courts.

Allegations of bribes and the court not being qualified to handle Constitutional matters are unfortunate coming from a man of Mr. Sangwa’s stature whom I have greatly respected throughout my legal career.

These personal attacks must stop. We can argue without being personal.

We cease to reason when we become petty and personal.