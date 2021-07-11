By Mupishi Jones

==================

THE CONTINUED VICTIMIZATION OF PROFESSIONAL POLICE OFFICERS WORRYING

===================

Kaoma Central Police Officer-in-Charge has become the latest victim of the PF’s continued crack-down of suspected anti-PF Police officers!!

The Officer-in-charge has been sent on forced leave by his superiors on the instigation of the PF cadres!

The UPND is very much aware that senior civil servants and senior uniformed officers are facing the most difficult and challenging phase in their working careers under the PF regime! However, this MUST not be at the expense of sacrificing their junior officers in an effort of preserving their positions! These Senior Officers must realize that there’s still life after those offices they’re occupying today! The very surbodinate officers they’re victimising today, will be the one required to approval their terminal benefit tomorrow!

A number of junior officers in the civil service,army and the police are being victimized, demonized, marginalized and unfairly transferred on mere suspicion of being sympathetic to the UPND or belonging to a specific ethnic group! We are aware of a number of officers that have been retired in public interest even where the public has no interest!

The UPND is also very much aware of how these senior civil servants and senior uniformed officers are being used to carry out PF partisan duties using public resources! We are aware that a few Senior Officers from the Army, the Police,Prisons,ZRA,ZNBC,Local Government Service Commission, Public Service Commission have become the very part of the problems that citizens are grappling to deal with! Citizens have been complaining about unprofessional and PF aligned civil service and security wings! These senior Officers must know that there comes a time in life when the heat is turned on, each one has to individually account for his actions!

The list of those retired in public interest and those unfairly transferred is becoming worrisome.However, this goes to prove how the PF is determined by hook or crook to retain power! Unfortunately, what the PF is forgetting is that these officers being victimized have families, they’ve friends and sympathisers who are voters!

The latest casualty of unfair treatment by the PF victimization is the Kaoma Police Officer-in Charge.This is the officer who was policing the recent Presidential visit to Kaoma.Prior to this visit,a horde of cadres lead by Nathan from Kalimanshi’s PF Chawama camp in Lusaka came as an advance party.These cadres went on rampage destroying and removing UPND campaign materials and ending up destroying UPND offices!! This culminated into a brawl between the PF and the UPND.

A few police officers moved in to stop the fracus.As we are speaking today a number of those police officers including the officer-in-charge have either being sent on forced leave or transferred to remote locations.

I wish to convey this message from HH that all those officers being victimized demonized marginalized and unfairly transferred country wide,to consider themselves as being on “French Leave”. They’ll be reinstated immediately UPND forms government.They will be given all their entitlements in full!!! In the same vein,HH is re-aasuring all those that are being detained without charge in different police cells across the country, on allegations of being sympathetic to the UPND, that 12 August will be there independence day!!!

*Mupishi Jones*

Presidential Campaign Team/ Vice Provincial Youth Treasurer UPND Western