THE COUNTRY HAS HAD MORE FUEL SHORTAGES UNDER THE PF THAN ANY PAST REGIME – MWEETWA

LUSAKA – 30/04/21

UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has demanded for an immediate response from Energy Minister Mathews Nkhuwa on the persistent shortage of diesel in the country and Southern Province in particular.

And Mr Mweetwa says the PF has become synonymous with fuel shortages as compared to any other past regimes in the country.

He said the PF has failed to understand that fuel is the driving force of any economy and any intermittent in the supply of fuel leads to a collapse in the economy.

“As a people we demand for answers from the PF as to why the country is facing some fuel shortages especially diesel.Yesterday I had to buy diesel from the black market at more than k400/ 20 litres making it even more expensive than petrol.This PF government cannot continue halting the wheels of the economy because of its failure to manage the petroleum sector.Or maybe this shortage is artificial in order to trigger other factors outside the law.We demand to know,”he said.

He has demanded that the minister of energy immediately addresses the shortage which he said is affecting the natural flow of the economy.

