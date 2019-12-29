By Saviour Chishimba

THE MOMENT OF PAINFUL TRUTH HAS ARRIVED IN ZAMBIA

For 55 years, we have become victims of misapplying umucinshi (honour/respect) and foolish rulers have taken advantage of this! When rulers steal and clearly misgovern the country, as the present case, they do not deserve respect. Only foolish citizens will continue to respect fools!

I am fully aware that the level of functional illiteracy in Zambia is very high. When the truth is told in the language it must be told we think it’s insulting.

To be clear, an insult is, “to say or do something that offends somebody” (Oxford Dictionary). When thieves in government take offense because we have exposed their stupidity as evidenced by massive corruption and high cost of living, we have no apologies to make! An idiot is, “a very stupid person” (ibid). Stupid is, “showing a lack of thought or good judgement” (ibid). A fool is, “a person who you think behaves or speaks in a way that lacks intelligence or good judgement”.

Let me be VERY VERY clear: I restate that the current recycled hijackers of PF are the most foolish rulers ever in the history of Zambia! I will be speaking again in the next few days.

It’s time to #TakeBackOurCountry in 2021!

NOW is the TIME to end #Ubupuba mu Zambia!

#EndRecycling!

#OrganisingForCHANGE!