THE CURSE OF PF GOVERNMENT- IN THIS ECONOMIC MELT DOWN

BY UPND LUSAKA DISTRICT YOUTH RESOURCE MOBILISATION CHAIRMAN- JEROME NKONJELA

In this hot and economic melt down of Zambian economy where the packet of 2kg sugar is k45 and a tray of eggs cost k65 which a mother in shibuyunji can’t afford to buy even a bottle of cooking oil.

In this broken economy where a father in chipata compound cant afford 3 meals a day to feed a family of 6 because the bag of mealie meal cost K140

You have scraped off the meal allowance for a poor student who is an orphan who can’t afford even a bottle of Juice in the campus, what a shame of a government.

My heart bleeds and its a shame as a youth seeing the top government officials and PF cadres taking advantage of poor Zambians, to start flashing batches of money and buying expensive cars and Helicopters. Our fathers and mothers are working tirelessly with poor condition of service ending up getting peanuts at the end of the month, what a shame of PF government.

A Teacher, Nurse, marketeers, Drivers etc are passing through hell because of selfish leadership all they want is to enrich themselves, what a shame of a government..

I want to urge all Regions, youths, mothers and fathers that come AUGUST 12, VOTE wisely by voting President Hakainde Hichilema….

#HelpOnTheWay

#HHwillfixit