The cut off points for grade 8 are as follows

Provincial Stem School 762

Boys Boarding : 704

Girls Boarding: 671

Boys Day Secondary: 629

Girls Day Secondary: 612

The cut off point for grade 10 are as follows;

Provincial Stem School: 448

Boys Boarding : 379

Girls Boarding: 359

Boys Day Secondary 261

Girls Day Secondary: 259