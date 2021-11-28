THE DAMAGE WAS DEEP BUT WE ARE EQUAL TO THE TASK- ROMEO KANGOMBE

United Party for National Development (UPND) says it has not backtracked and will fulfill all campaign promises within the five years mandate. UPND Deputy Mobilization and strategy chairman Romeo Kangombe has charged that the previous regime had caused ‘Deep Economic damages to the country which require well calculated strategies to be repaired.

“Sometimes if you want to jump high, you need to take a step back. UPND has not back tracked on its promises but the damage that was caused was deep. We need to stabilize the economy before we can finally settle. The economy was in ICU’ and we need to bring it back to life and some injections might pain a little bit but in the end we shall all rejoice. We have a five years mandate and trust me we shall deliver.” Said Romeo.

Kangombe who is also the Member of Parliament for Sesheke Constituency Said President Hakainde Hichilema has achieved so much in 100 days most of which the Patriotic Front (PF) failed to achieve in 10years.

“Those PF surrogates who yapping are jealous because UPND in 100 days has achieved what they failed to achieve in 10 years. In 10years PF failed to give the local authorities power to run markets and bus stations but UPND managed within hours of taking office. Today princes of goods and services have stabilized as opposed to previous days were prices were going up everyday. President Hichilema has restored the image of our country globally and investor confidence has been boosted. The UPND has presented the best budget ever and PF surrogates are not happy. By end of next year Zambia will never be the same again, we are headed for greatness” said the Sesheke lawmaker.

Kangombe has since advised youths and women to make sure they benefit from various government empowerment programs by registering cooperatives.