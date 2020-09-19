By McDonald Chipenzi

THE DANGER OF SIMPLE MAJORITY IN LAW MAKING: THE EVIL INTENTION OF BILL 10

The reinstatement of the controversial and oxygenated Constitution (Amendment) Bill 10 of 2019 on the Order Paper by a simple majority of MPs mainly from one party, in this case the PF and by proclamation on motion like that, shows the danger of using a simple majority in our parliamentary system which is multiparty.

The reason the 2/3 majority was and is enshrined was/is to promote inclusive, canvassing and persuasion, and consensus before any Act is passed into law or a motion is approved by the MPs from all political divide. into law.

The insistence by the PF on Bill 10 despite its death is basically to pass laws without the involvement of and consenus from other political parties in the National Assembly and stakeholders outside the national assembly.

I highlighted last time on this platform that there are close to 35 “As prescribes” in Bill 10 entailing enacting Acts of Parliament which are passed by a simple not 2/3 majority. The PF has that number secured but are struggling with 2/3.

The reinstatement of the Bill 10 motion on the order paper by PF dominated MPs is a good example of how, if Bill 10 is passed, laws will enacted.

Some of the clauses that require “As Prescribes” include Art 68 on the composition of Parliament, Art 47 on the Electoral system at parliamentary level, Art 52 on challenging the eligibility of aspiring candidates at Presidential, parliamentary and local government levels, Art 165 on the dethronement and enthronement of a chief, among others.

If Bill 10 passes and assented into law which President Lungu is waiting to do, the PF with the simple majority in the National Assembly will determine the number of MPs in the National Assembly and empowered to change numbers at anytime of their convenient either to increase in their stronghold and never in the opponents’.

The PF will determine the Electoral system on their own and if it fails , change it anytime to their suit and will determine how chiefs will be and not be recognised and the vocal ones against government risk being dethroned or not recognised.

The intention of Bill 10 is to create and have a one party dominated parliament in law MAKING by reducing the process to a simple majority issue making law making “made simple” in Zambia. Such laws, however, don’t last long as they are just for a season and during the reign of that administration.

My appeal to all MPs of good will frustrate and reject Bill 10 as it reverses all democratic gains so fair amassed. We a multiparty electoral democracy and the democratic system we are in must promote inclusiveness in decision making and above all law making.

I submit