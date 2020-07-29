THE DANGERS OF PF’S TRIBAL CAMPAIGN – LESSONS FROM RWANDA

The images you see here are real. This is Rwanda in 1994.

A tribal war which lasted only 3 months left 800,000 people dead and an entire nation torn to pieces.

The war was stared by radical tribalist Hutu’s against the Tutsi tribe and moderate Hutu’s.

The tribal campaign was caused by radical Hutu’s who wanted to cling to power by undemocratic means.

They launched a vicious tribal campaign against the Tutsi’s on radio, television and newspapers.

It culminated into acts of mass murder, church burnings, village burnings and hackings.

It only took 100 days to destroy the country to pieces.

What we’re seeing today from the PF is a repeat of Rwanda in 1994.

1: The PF government is unpopular and trying to cling to power. They have no message of hope to give to the people. Their last campaign strategy is to stoke tribal divisions in the country.

2: The PF are enlisting traditional leaders to fuel tribal hatred in the country.

3: Cadres have been armed with guns and machetes.

4: A vicious tribal propaganda campaign has been launched by senior PF officials and surrogates to stoke tribal divisions and fear among the people of Zambia.

They have lined up all the ingredients required to ignite tribal conflict.

The Daily Nation Newspaper is the biggest culprit of this tribal hatred. This horrible newspaper is championing and pushing the agenda.

Even the official PF National Facebook Page run by Sunday Chanda is running tribal articles on a nearly daily basis now. Senior MP’S like Tutwa Ngulube are pushing this agenda too. It’s a well coordinated plan.

Richard Sakala, Sunday Chanda, Tutwa and the others, don’t be surprised if you find yourselves at the International Criminal Court one day.

You are vigorously trying to set this country on fire because of your insatiable appetite to cling to power.

Stop this nonsense and campaign on real issues, you’ve had 6 years in government, what have you done for the people in these 6 years to uplift their standards of living ?

And to the Bemba people, don’t be used by the PF for their own selfish motives.

PF does not represent Bembas, it represents thieves.

Bembas are good people and they are not tribalists or tools to fuel a tribal campaign to protect thieves.

Afterall President Edgar Lungu is not even Bemba himself.

So why do they want to hide behind the Bemba name to hide their corruption?

Why can’t they go to Petauke where President Lungu comes from and galvanize their tribal support base there?

The good thing, and we find comfort in it is that the people of Zambia have completely rejected this tribal campaign, the PF has tried but lamentably failed to ignite tribal divisions. The people can read in between the lines.

We are all suffering regardless of which ethnicity you are. And the PF is the cause of that suffering due to corruption and economic mismanagement.

What we are looking for and what we need is a good president, a good cabinet, a good government.

It should not matter what tribe a president is, what should matter is his or her performance.

We yearn for the day when Zambia will have a Lunda President, A Lozi President, A Tonga President, A Bemba President, A Luvale President, A Chewa President.

A President whose ethnicity will not matter, a president elected on merit and their ethnicity will be of no importance to the national discource.

NDC MEDIA 28.07.2020