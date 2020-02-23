LONG ARTICLE, BUT WORTHY READING ….. The Day Oranges Rained at Independence Stadium

February 2020

🍊

Harrison Muyeba Musonda

The year was 1990 and the stage was set for a movie “When the Oranges Rained.” It was a movie shown in fast forward editing motion such that Zambians who blinked missed out on that show. Most Zambian from all walks of life never imagined such a wonderful episode would be watched during their lifetime. The auditorium for the movie was Independence Stadium.

The Zambian National team had just entered for a warm-up session on the pitch in readiness for the Africa Cup qualifying match when the Presidential Motorcade made the usual entry lap before His Excellency President Kaunda would disembark by the VIP Stand waving his famous white handkerchief. Usually, the arrival of what was then known as Super Ken’s grand entry as famously introduced by the late Zambian football commentator Dennis Liwewe would have been met by a roar of approval from the crowd shouting KK! KK! followed by Wamuyaya! Wamuyaya! Wamuyaya! However, this day, it was different.

As the motorcade slowly made its way around the running track, there was a booing sound from the crowd. Instead of the usual political slogan of praise and worship, something that no Zambian could have ever imagined to happen became a reality. By the time the Motorcade drove past Gate D, missiles of oranges fruits came raining from the infamous “Gate D” supporters on the eastern side of the stadium hitting the Presidential Motorcade. This forced the drivers to speed off while his elite presidential guard surrounded the Motorcade to protect the president.

Who in their right frame of mind could have thought that Zambians would be so disillusioned with the administration of President Kaunda after all the industrialization he had brought to the country, the free education, free foreign studies in the former communist countries and indeed the clout that he had built around him to the extent that Zambians thought he was infallible. Who could have thought that young Zambians would lose respect for their beloved leader by showing him so much disrespect in broad daylight? This was the genesis of greater things to come.

President Kaunda’s legacy in Southern Africa at the time was equivalent to that of a cult leader. His persistence to lead the struggle to liberate neighbouring states at the expense of his own country had earned him international accolades. He had pushed for the independence of Namibia, the release of ANC leaders and Nelson Mandela, and was making a breakthrough with negotiating peace deals in Mozambique and Angola when hell broke loose.

At that time when Oranges Rained, the economy of Zambia was bleeding so badly. The ever promised green light was becoming elusive and people had tightened their belts almost to the vertebrate. The country of Zambia that had become a beacon of hope for freedom fighters and refugees was embarrassingly letting its people feel the pangs of economic hardships with the introduction of stringent economic measures that were now making the country economically unmanageable. Everyday people stood in lines in front of ZCBC and Mwaiseni shops even when they didn’t know what was being sold in the shops. Sometimes residents would have lined up the whole day hoping to buy essential commodities only to end up having lined up for cigarettes.

Going by what had happened at the stadium and subsequently failed coup led by Lt. Christopher Mwamba Luchembe, President Kaunda and his team were shaken to the core of their souls. In the meantime, the Young Turks led by Akashambatwa Lewanika, Mbita Chitala, Dean Mungomba, Bennie Mwiinga, Aaron Moyovwe, Dr. Shimaponda, and many others were busy working on what would become the Hour of reckoning. Zambians had been through enough suffering and needed a fresh start. The tired founding fathers seem to have run out of ideas to propel Zambia into the future and needed to rest. Thank you to the founding fathers and your resilience to liberate Zambia but the hour had come for them to leave the stage for new actors and bowed out gracefully.

In a normal Zambia, the pelting of the Presidential Motorcade would have been met with stiff punishment, either being lifted by Air or just never to see the light of the Zambian sunshine again. Yet, in spite of the unruly behavior exhibited by the football supporters seated by Gate D, no police officer or UNIP Party cadre dared try to arrest the culprits. The raining orange missiles sent a message that Zambians were fed up and could not take any more of the suffering. The Kaunda Administration had to go.

The scenario explained here did not take many centuries ago for anyone to forget. It took place exactly thirty years ago at a time when many young adults were born. Baby boomers who lived during the Kaunda era and witnessed this incident can attest to this and compared it to a visitor who has overstayed his welcome. It is often said that when a visitor overstays his welcome even the children in the home begin to lose respect for the visitor. They will often come up with nicknames to frustrate the visitor or just find ways to provoke the visitor to leave.

How ironic it is in today’s Zambia that in the in spite of the most painful hardship that Zambians have ever experienced since independence, we continue to witness party hooligans sing praise songs for some government officials in their offices for a few drops of money so that they can go buy alcohol, and then turn around to beg for more the following day. How painful it is to hear mothers crying for the simple reason that Africa’s beacon of hope has become a graveyard where families are burying their own children every day. Where is the first love that Zambians had for their country when they stood and sung for Zambia proudly and free?

.

Any normal person living in Zambia today cannot stomach the pride of its leaders, who sit in the comfort of their offices, drinking the best liquor while attending workshops to earn more hefty allowances. They then sit down to eat the best steak dripping with fat as the people who voted them to the office continue bleeding on the streets of Zambia. Zambians have become like sheep without a shepherd, or they are like a lost sheep in a deep dark valley with no rope to pull them out. Cry for our beloved country! Who shall cry the loudest for the leaders to listen? Lament mothers, lament for your children, lament, for the blood of your children is flowing like streams. Whose blood shall they accept as being enough to let God’s people free? Ala mwentungulushi abantu banaka. Zambia twasebana!

So where do we go from here? When it rained oranges, President Kaunda in his humility and love for the nation could not stomach seeing Zambians kill each other for the sake of a position he had occupied for twenty-seven years. He consulted from stable unselfish minds, from people who had toiled for mother Zambia, whose love for Zambia was beyond their personal love for positions and stolen wealth. The decision was made to reintroduce the multiparty system under the banner of One Zambia, One Nation. Humility and love for mother Zambia, Kaunda gave up power when he was crushed at the ballot box.

If the pelting of Kaunda cannot remind others that longevity breeds negativity, then maybe watermelons will do. We have come too far for Zambians to continue being treated like second-hand citizens in their own country. We have come too far for Zambia to be treated like Chisangwa Muñanda aka stepchild, we have come too far to be taken back to the stone age days of insecurity and lost hope, days when we could not sleep for fear of being attacked by the unknown. That is stone-age living, that is not the type of life Zambians should be living in the 21st. Century.

If the elected officials of our country cannot stand up and reshape Zambia for the values it has always been known for, then simply give up and let others move the country forward. Leadership has no monopoly because even the wisest man that ever lived King Solomon who once said to everything there is time, also left when his time was up.

When people get tired and hungry, they turn their hunger into anger and the results become uncontrollable. The leadership of our country in their pretentious demeanor of humility of running a Christian nation should have personal introspection and weigh themselves whether they have what it takes to correct the situation and move Zambia to the next level of development, as a united front of people in diversity, and a secure country.

Please leaders please – Twanaka!

Please leaders please – Tunazeyi

Please leaders please – Twakoka

Please leaders please – Twakatala

Please leaders please – Talema

Please leaders please – Lukatezi

Today we stand united as a country and expect the best from those we have elected to higher offices. We stand united as a country and demand civility and leadership from our humble leaders. We stand united and demand that the flow of blood through killings must stop. We stand united and send this message across the Muchinga Mountains, to the Bangweulu Swamps, into the Valleys of Luapula, to the Lukanga Swamps, across the Copperbelt, to the future economic backbone of Zambia, Northwestern, to the Land of the “Wisemen” across Luangwa, to the Valleys of Gwembe, to the Plains of Barotseland and to the Malls of Lusaka that, when a leader becomes tired, it’s time to say with humility, can someone else take over?

It is time the Zambia leadership learned a lesson from Pope Benedict XVI who left the Papacy when he felt he could no longer perform his duties, by way of a Papal Renunciation!! People respected his decision and he walked out gracefully. President Kambarage Nyerere did the same. Even the chosen one leaves the seat when it’s time to do so. Zambia needs a Joshua to lead the country to the promised land and now is the time. The question is who has the spirit of Aka and his colleagues?