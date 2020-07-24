

By McDonald Chipenzi

It must not be strange to hear some people saying Bill 10 is alive and will be among the MPs once the National Assembly resume sitting whenever that will be.



If you are an African, you will agree with me that our customs, traditions and culture don’t believe that a one dies for good.



We have a firm belief in our customs, culture and traditions that no one dies as that person’s name is taken by relatives such as nephews, grandchildren, brothers or sisters.



In this case, the dead Bill may be alive among its admirers, brothers, sisters, grandchildren etal, since Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, who is also an African might have taken over Bill 10’s ghost or presided over the kwaangwana muzimu ceremony and has inherited all that belongs to Bill 10.



So he is the new Bill 10 and definitely will be among the MPs when Parliament resumes sitting and brothers of the deceased Bill 10 like Hon Tutwa Ngulube and Hon Brian Mundubile will be by Cde New Bill 10.

As for us the larger society, we know that original Bill 10 died in March and Its spirit or name was put on Hon Lubinda (Kwaangwa Muzimu wa Bill 10).



What is being reformed to is heir not the original Bill 10 trying to keep the tradition that a person does not die.

I submit