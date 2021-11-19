THE DEATH OF UPND KABWATA LAWMAKER BRINGS SORROW TO ME – HON. LUBINDA

… urges the UPND to allow the people of Kabwata across political divide to mourn the late Levy Mkandawire in an environment of sobriety and mutual respect.

Lusaka … Friday, November 19, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Former Kabwata member of parliament Hon. Given Lubinda has sent the message of condolences to the family of late UPND member of parliament Hon. Levy Mkandawire.

In an interview, Hon. Lubinda said the death of Hon. Mkandawire brings sorrow and sadness to him.

Hon. Lubinda said he knew late Hon. Mkandawire when he served as councillor in Kabulonga.

He said late Hon. Mkandawire was an exemplary leader and sad that he died in an unfortunate circumstance.

” I mourn with the family of late Levy Mkandawire, member of parliament for Kabwata constituency. I have known levy for the last six years, having worked with him at the Lusaka city council when he served as councillor for Kabulonga ward and I was member of parliament for Kabwata constituency. I knew him as a humble gentleman and very soft spoken and extremely jovial. He was also a very loyal person to authorities,” He said.

” His demise brings sorrow to me and many who knew him especially that he died in an irregular circumstance. He was involved in a car accident right at his yard and sad that he died two weeks after social media had rumored that he had died. Unfortunately he died without providing leadership which he had promised the people of Kabwata which is very sad,” He said.

Hon. Lubinda has since called upon electorates especially PF members to allow that late Mkandawire may have a dignified funeral.

” And also I urge the UPND members to allow the people of Kabwata from across political divide to mourn in an environment of sobriety and mutual respect,” Hon. Lubinda said.