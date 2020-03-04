THE DEBATE OF PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY IS A CLEAR SIGN THAT OPPOSITION AND IT’S AGENTS ARE SCARED OF ECL ON THE BALLOT – NATHAN CHANDA

….as he asks John Sangwa to advise opposition UPND to have democracy in their party according to article 60 of the Zambian constitution instead of misleading them about the candidature of President Lungu….

COPPERBELT. Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has advised mr Sangwe not to be an hypocrite when interpreting the Zambian constitution. As a constitutional lawyer he must not mislead opposition political parties and Zambians over a matter to was before the courts before and let him avail his candidate for 2021 to the Zambian people instead of wasting time.

Mr. Chanda says the debate of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is a clear sign that the opposition and its agents are scared of Edgar Lungu on the ballot.

“The PF is respecting its constitution by holding intra party elections up to the convention unlike your political parties of choice who have never held any elections in line with the Article 60(2) D, political parties shall promote and practice democracy through regular, free and fair elections within the party but UPND has never had intra party elections for the past 20 years and has life President and you are very quiet as a constitutional lawyer, why? You just busy talking about Lungu, Lungu. What has President Lungu and the PF done to you kanshi?.”

He says the opposition now wants to divert the attention of the Zambian people to a debate that was cleared by the Constitutional Court.

“Ba opposition, ala mukose! This debate of Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is a clear sign that the opposition is dead scared of seeing the name Edgar Lungu on the ballot in 2021. But mukose, because you will see Edgar Lungu on the ballot and he will win the 2021 general elections,” Mr. Chanda said.

He said out of desperation, the opposition is now using political agents to give their own imagination of the judgement.

“It will not work. Even if the opposition gets political party agents in lawyers like John Sangwa, Linda Kasonde and others it will not work.”

He said the same lawyer claimed that Zambia is not in need of the new constitution amendment like the proposed bill 10 instead attend to economic issues but when it fits him is busy misleading people on constitutional matters to suit his personal needs.

He said this is why the Zambian people should support Bill 10 to end the lacunas in the constitution because the constitution must be straight forward on issues and stand a test of time.

“So it is important to all members of Parliament to support Bill 10 and take advantage so that all the lacunas in the constitution are addressed.”

Mr. Chanda said the PF will not be derailed by the opposition and its agents.

“…the party will not be derailed by the opposition. I want to urge our members in the Province to continue with our mobilization and remain focused and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is and will be our Candidate come 2020 General Conference and 2021 General elections” Mr. Chanda said.

Issued by//

PF Copperbelt Media Team