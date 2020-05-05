The family of the late biomedical student Ian Mutambo said they want compensation from the government because their relative died while on national call.

The family representative Morris Bwembya Sata told a local television station that government promised to make it a state-assisted funeral, but of late has been silent over the issue.

“The government promised to provide transportation for the family from Lusaka to Mpika were lan was based, but that there was no communication by this morning,” he said.

Mutambo lost his life as he travelled on a Power Tools bus from Kabompo that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020. He was carrying Covid 19 samples for clinical analysis.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu said proper logistical procedures with regard to samples transportation were not followed.

He has since instituted investigations into the deviation of laid down operations against COVID-19 leading to the death of the medical practitioner.