THE DECISION BY ECZ TO ALLOW PRISONERS TO VOTE IN 2021 SHOULD BE CONDEMNED.

I would like to express my displeasure at the decision made by the Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allow prisoners (inmates ) to vote in the 2021 General elections. I feel this is a bad move that should be condemned. I base my argument on the following reasons;

1. Some people say prisoners are humans and they have rights. well, Prison is meant to be a punishment. A prison sentence has always resulted in loss of freedom and loss of democratic rights for the duration of a prisoner’s sentence. Why change that?

The main point of a prison sentence is to show the offender and society as a whole that criminal behaviour results in loss of freedom.

2. We don’t let children, the mentally incompetent and non-citizens to vote, Why? Because we don’t trust them and their judgment. Prisoners also belong to this category. I honestly feel People who commit serious crimes have shown that they are not trustworthy hence should not be allowed to vote.

3. Opposition parties will not have easy access to prison facilities in order for them to campaign, this then favors the ruling party since all prisons are under the stewardship of Hon stephen Kampyongo (A minister in PF).

4. Prisoners are in a confined place (they literally dont know whats happening outside the prisons). How then do you expect them to judge whether the ruling party has delivered according to expectation or not?

5. I feel some prisoners will be promised to be pardoned if they vote for the ruling party, this then disadvantages the opposition.

6. One of the qualifications of voting for a member of parliament or councilor for example is that a voter should belong to a certain constituency/ward. Now Imagine someone arrested in Mazabuka and then transferred to Lusaka central Prison, which Mp then do they vote for? Garry Nkombo (Mazabuka Mp) or Margaret mwanakatwe (Lusaka central Mp)? And am asking this question taking cognisance of the fact that some prisoners are serving life sentences.

ALL ALONG, PRISONERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO TAKE PART IN ELECTIONS..WHY CHANGE THINGS NOW, WHATS SO SPECIAL ABOUT 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS?

I rest my case.

Mwila Bwalya.

Youth Activist.

#2021_Niyosiyanako_Bane.

#MBAMA_NIMBAMA.