Voters in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe are this morning turning up to vote in the by-election that was necessitated by the deaths of area MPs Mwenya Munkonge and Rodgers Mwewa respectively.

Heated campaigns were held in the two areas, with the ruling Patriotic Front and opposition UPND battling it out for the two seats.

A few pockets of violence were seen during campaigns, although generally, most of them went on peacefully, a fact that even the Human Rights Commission has acknowledged. Peace during elections is extremely important in a constitutional democracy like ours. Violence scares away voters and ultimately leads to voter apathy.

Let there be peace in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe today and forever. Police should not hesitate to bring to book anyone seen to be behind violence. We saw this in Lukashya where UPND and PF members were nabbed for their involvement in violence and it shouldn’t end there.