THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RB’S MMD AND LUNGU’S PF

There’s a fundamental difference between RB’S MMD and Lungu’s PF.

RB’S MMD had a small clique of corrupt ministers but he did not destroy the other arms of government, the levels of corruption in the general civil service, Judiciary and parastatals was low.

But Lungu has corrupted each and every branch of government from the highest level to the very lowest levels. Every ministry is corrupt, the councils are corrupt, the judiciary is corrupt, the Electoral Commission is corrupt, the police, army, Airforce, ZNS, FRA, RDA etc.

Even the ACC is corrupt.

It will be an uphill battle removing these people from office even after they lose the election because there’s just too many of them, there are literally thousands of these corrupt individuals at various levels of government in all branches of government that will seek to hijack the instruments of power to cling to power and protect themselves, that was not the case with RB. – NDC