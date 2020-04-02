Spain is one of the hardest hit countries with Covid-19.

Due to a limited supply of ventilators, doctors are having to make difficult decisions on who lives and who dies.

Doctors are having to prioritize those they deem to have a bigger chance of survival to get a ventilator in an effort to keep the number of deaths under control.

They are having to prioritize the young patients over the older ones with underlying medical conditions with a lower chance of survival.

This is the most agonizing and difficult decision a doctor can be confronted with.

We need to pray and we need to do the best we can to keep safe.

You can be able to recover your business or livelihood when this is over, but you can never reclaim your life if this virus kills you.