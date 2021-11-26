By Michael Kaluba

The Kitwe District Association for people living with disabilities has taken a swipe at the government for allegedly misleading the nation on reasons it rejected the embattled bill number 10 of 2020 regarding proportional representation that includes the differently abled.

Association Chairperson Gilbert Mumba has accused the opposition UPND of lying to the nation when it charged that it did not need bill 10 to appoint persons living with disabilities into positions of decision making.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mumba has lamented the failure by the new dawn government to include persons with disabilities in appointments of District Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and their deputies among others appointments made by the president.

He adds that people living with disabilities have nothing to commemorate this year on the annual United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities that falls on December 3rd and has challenged the new dawn government to fulfill its promise.

PHOENIX NEWS