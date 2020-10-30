30 October 2020

THE DOWNFALL OF BILL NUMBER 10

WE can only say, THANK YOU LORD for lifting off our shoulders the ridiculous burden called Amendment Bill number of 2019.

The word of GOD is sure and true; “Call to me, and I will answer, and show you great things which you do not know.” (Jeremiah 33:3).

So, here are three quick words following the collapse of Bill number 10: –

One; the minute Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini said, ‘the Bill has fallen off,’ he also SILENTLY but BOLDLY pronounced that the Patriotic Front (PF) has no presidential candidate in Edgar Chagwa Lungu for he is not eligible to contest in 2021.

Two; all the 105 Members of Parliament that voted YES for Bill number 10 do NOT deserve to be in parliament come 2021 because the vote and position taken served their selfish interests.

God cannot be mocked! How can 105 MPs lift up Jesus in pages of the Constitution of Zambia by advancing the identity of a Christian Nation and yet fill their hearts with hate, corruption and evil?

And attempts to use sweeteners such as Christian Nation, Public Order Act (PoA), Youths, Women and Persons with Disabilities has just exposed the PF evil scheme. The debate was shallow and monotonous!

Three; the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should immediately publish the list of ALL of the 1,299 new polling stations as per the DELIMITATION plan of 2019 because it’s within the mandate.

We have noted that new polling stations have already been included in the Pre-Online VOTER REGISTRATION, and therefore, failure by ECZ to publish a complete list is tantamount to illegally registering voters in non-exciting polling stations.

While we say congratulation to everybody that added voice and effort to push for the collapse of Bill number 10, we wish to state that the job is not yet done; but just began!

As we celebrate the downfall of the ridiculous burden called Bill number 10, let’s do everything within our power and ensure that every eligible voter is on the voters roll ahead of 2021 for therein is VICTORY.

Mwango Wamapembwe

Checkmate