The economic implications of embassy recalls and postings, firings and contract terminations.

Zambia has labour laws and everyone whose employment is terminated is compensated.

As we celebrate the current firings, these decisions have negative economic implications for the country.

For example to recall a diplomat it costs Zambia $115,000. To send a diplomat to replace the one recalled, it costs $75,000. So per position changed, it will cost Zambia $190,000. So far, 13 diplomats have been recalled at a cost of $2,470,000.

Zambia has over 38 missions with over 500 people serving in various missions. So by the time party loyalists are given jobs and the current ones are recalled, Zambia would have spent over $200m.

Now we move to other positions where people would have to be paid as if they served their full contracts and those that might be unfairly fired who will get full pay up 65 years retirement plus damages including those retired in national interest who will qualify to receive their full salaries up to retirement age plus benefits, not even the IMF package will be sufficient.

This money ba youth can be used to fund free education.

The sad part is that this system will repeat itself after the next election cycle when Presidents change.

Charles Mulenga, Lusaka