COPPERBELT minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the economy is doing very well as seen from infrastructure developments.

And Nkana member of parliament Alexander Chiteme has told PF officials in Kitwe not to ‘eat’ the money donated to Luyando community whose houses were demolished by Mopani Copper Mines.

Last week, Mopani Copper Mines demolished over 600 houses in Luyando community in Mindolo illegally built on the mine land.

The over 600 families have been spending nights in the cold over the past weeks.

PF Kitwe district chairlady Alice Siabula said the people were suffering.

“Ba minister, we thank you for coming here. These our people are suffering. You see the economy is bad and people here have suffered,” said Siabula.

“Yes, our people have erred by building here, but we expected Mopani Copper Mines to engage us the leaders. This decision is so harsh despite our people doing the wrong thing of building here. The Mopani came with a lot of police officers in the night of demolition, and there was some confusion. People started stoning the police and the bailiffs.”

She told Mwakalombe that no one had any papers to build on the land.

In response, Mwakalombe said everything is okay as seen from the massive infrastructure development in the province.

“Ba chairlady, the economy is okay. It is doing very good. Look at the infrastructure development on the Copperbelt! Copperbelt has received a share of the national development, so the economy is doing well,” said Mwakalombe.

Meanwhile, Chiteme said he moved out of quarantine to attend to the people of Luyando community.

“I have Covid but after hearing what had happened here, I asked the doctors that I should come here despite having Covid. If it was possible, I could be sleeping with you people here. This has made me upset. This is unfair. Mopani Copper Mines are inhuman,” Chiteme charged.

He then donated K15,000 cash to help the affected families.

“I’m told our chairman (Copperbelt, Nathan Chanda) donated K15,000 just a few days, but I am told some few (party) individuals abused the money. Surely, even when you see people are suffering, you go ahead and abuse the little!” Chiteme complained.

Later, Chiteme and Mwakalombe distributed mealie-meal, beans and Kapenta from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

Government through the DMMU has supplied tents and foodstuffs to the affected people.