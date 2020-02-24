It’s very surprising how the ECZ is pushing so hard to allow prisoners and the ‘diaspora’ all over the world to vote in 2021.

What is the motive behind this?

1: Can prisoners vote freely when they are under bondage of the government? The answer is an emphatic NO. They will be forced to vote for the ruling party because it controls the prisons.

The President can abuse his prerogative of mercy to promise prisoners of early release if they vote for him, that’s why prisoners are not allowed to vote.

Even in advanced democracies like the U.S, prisoners are not allowed to vote, once you are convicted of a crime you forfeit your right to vote.

Why should murderers, rapists, robbers and defilers participate in deciding the future of Zambia?

Zambians must say NO to this issue of convicted criminals participating in next year’s elections.

2: The diaspora vote, the ECZ is failing to provide free and fair elections right here in Chilubi, how will the conduct free and fair elections in Cuba, Ethiopia, China, Malaysia and Egypt?

They want us to trust in fake results that they will be transmitting from these embassies abroad that are controlled by PF ambassadors?

This too must be rejected at all costs.

We know rigging schemes when we see them.

The ECZ has zero capacity to conduct free and fair elections abroad.

The PF knows that they can no longer win elections among Zambians at home, so they resort to extracting votes from criminals in prison and establish polling centres o transmit false results from all over the world where no monitors will be present.

TWAKANA!!! it won’t happen.