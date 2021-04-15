THE ECZ MEETING OF CANDIDATES: WHO IS THE TARGET?

Constitutionally, candidate ”means a person contesting a presidential, parliamentary or local government election” (Article 266) and not an aspirant who has not been yet adopted, paid nomination fees and declared duly nominated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)

How does the ECZ set up 28 April, 2021 as a briefing for candidates to the August 12 General Election when on this date there will be no candidates and nomination fees not yet paid to ECZ so that attendees are bonafide candidates?

Will we have candidates by or on this date going by the definition of the word candidate in the Republican Constitution under Article 266 for the ECZ to convene and ADDRESS?

Which law will the ECZ use to define, select and invite the so called candidates to its MEETING and what will be the sitting of this action against the existing constitution?

Who will be the candidates when political parties are still doing primaries and adoptions to select candidates in line with the constitutional definition?

I find this action extremely outside the law especially that most political parties have indicated sharing adopted candidates after APRIL, 2021?

Is ECZ trying to suggest that all aspiring candidates regardless of their adoption and nomination status must attend these briefing at national, constituency, districts and ward level?

Imagine the numbers that will attend these briefings as some parties have more than 5 candidates per constituency, district and ward.

I think this is a premature briefing and call for organised confusion and must put on hold until political parties adopt their candidates and nomination fees paid.

Why can’t the ECZ wait for the adoptions in political parties to finish and adopted candidates’ lists shared or made public including those standing as independent for it to organise for these briefings at national, district, constituency or ward level?

Isn’t this pure ambushing political parties and those who want to stand as independents and isn’t this organised disorganisation on the part of the ECZ?

And who was consulted over this activity? Where political parties consulted and those who intend to be independent and did they know these independents in the absence of paid nomination fees?

Let this briefing wait until nominations are done that is when we shall have genuine and validated candidates.

I submit

Chipenzi