THE END OF LOAD SHEDDING ELECTORAL TRICK

When President Lungu and Nkhuwa tell you they’ll end load shedding by March 2021, what they mean is that they will use all the water in Lake Kariba to generate electricity 24/7 between March 2021 and August 2021.

Load shedding will resume on 15th August 2021 at a nightmare schedule of daily blackouts of 18 hours a day to cover up for the electricity used in the previous 6 months.

By the way, that’s what happened in 2016, load shedding ended in the campaign period and resumed with thunder and might on 12th August just after the votes were cast 😂.

-ZNBC