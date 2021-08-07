By W.E. Kamirichiki, PhD

Perhaps nothing parallel’s our country’s crises today as the trouble in the Roman Republic. Three crises engulfed it. One, the Republic was cash-strapped to run its affairs. Second, the stench and sewage of graft and corruption amongst elected officials filled the Roman air, and finally, crime was perverse, threatening the integrity of the state. If we Zambians sit out this election and not vote in “tsunamic waves” , do nothing to protect the vote, or become passive and apathetic at this critical moment, the criminal PF organization pretending to be government with its governance emptiness and scorched-earth criminal tactics, will ferment incompetence and cluelessness to thresholds of no- return. The pre-Lungu Zambian institutions birthed in post-independence Zambia and the decorum of the presidency will be no more. The country will be irreversibly captured, and fully neo-colonized. This is not even a hyperbole. It will be the end of our Republic. Mark, my words: the end of the republic. That is why every eligible registered voter must take interest in this final election as an attempt to salvage the country.

First, how we got to our cash-strapped: The PF government peddled the argument of financing our infrastructure. It was a strong argument, but the PF executed the financing of infrastructure in ways that were less than transparent. All those infrastructure and economic “ accomplishments” that Mr. Lungu and his PF party peddle in their failing campaign sits on the powder keg of $12 billion, with roughly $3 billion in international bonds and huge loans from Chinese state-owned lenders. Essentially, Zambia’s sovereignty is 25% captive to China. Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) functionaries and their accomplices have become overnight billionaires. Zambia’s reckless borrowing (some opaque to economic researchers) partly explains why the economy is on its knees. By the close of 2019, Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data, put Zambia’s debt as a percentage of GDP at 94.%. Today, that figure is nearly 120% (See graph below). With this debt stress and overdose, the end of the republic has never been closer. China has over dozed Lungu’s PF with debt that we may now be captive to China for eternity, effectively dictating Zambia’s economic policies. To save of this republic from eternal capture to creditors, we must vote out a vision-less dipsomaniac at the helm of our country.

Second, PF’s acres of well-documented accounts of corruption, state-inspired violence, intrigue, murders, and every offensive or patently false or misleading statements and press statements must encourage us to save the Republic from PF’s thuggeries on August 12. We must sacrifice for posterity by braving, enduring, and doing everything possible to root out Lungu and his PF from robbing our country and posterity, and possibly ending this Republic of the Eagle. The whole package of PF apparatchiks has sold their souls and are marching us to ruin and indignities, and to the dinner table of voracious foreign interests.

We must stop PF and Lungu in their pursuit of a governance enterprise we have proven without doubt is of a fraudulent adventure, and his dogged and selfish idea of retaining the presidency at all costs. This Republic must be saved because it was born in sweat, blood, and sacrifice. We must not permit PF’s short-sighted ambitions and recklessness another five years of ruin. We must heed the whisper of our God-inspired conscience that our Zambia must survive PF and Lungu, because the moment has come for us to right our country. This spirit and love for power, unfortunately, is at the core of human nature, grounded in the sturdiest lusts of the human mind and deepest crevices of the human heart. Jointly, as One Zambia One Nation, we now must reclaim, through new leadership of the UPND alliance the presidency of Zambia, the stature of our country as God’s patch of peace, unity and diversity here on planet earth. Our Constitution, which is the work of all of our hands must be sacredly maintained and that its administration in every aspect requires the seal of wisdom and virtue—which is absent in PF and Lungu. They failed in their duty in upholding it, in respecting its authority, in complying with its laws, and submitting to its measures. The Republic is in mortal danger if we do not vote out PF on August 12.

Third, the PF obstructed the execution of our laws, aided in no small measure by a few—such as the Kambwilis, Lusambos, Luos whose real intent, is to direct, control, counteract regular deliberation and the action of patriotic citizen against the horrible record of the PF. They failed, and indeed, it is already increasingly clear to us, that the PF failed to confine themselves within the rails of respective constitutional organs of the state. The thugs they nurtured have been destructive to our country, and to all fundamental principles of civilized conduct, good governance, and the rule of law. In the course of Lungu’s leadership and now his ending presidency, some in his party sought and became potent centers of cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men who, have subverted the voice, power, and aspirations of Zambians, and indeed the direction of our country. They usurped for themselves the reins of the party and government. They have inappropriately distributed power and maladjusted our constitution to serve their ends. But we still have a few days to resuscitate our great Republic from PF’s imposed traumas

In the August 12th vote—after all the moments, episodes, incidents and chapters of PF’s chequered presidency, and the errors or the pain they purposed on most of us physically, emotionally, and psychologically—we will have both a relief and a cure. The PF party under Lungu’s direction or through the faults of his ineptitude, and lapse of judgement must not be forgiven at the voting booth. We must save our republic. It is a moment to send him and his PF Party away from the political scene, to end his party’s incompetence, recklessness, and cluelessness in the management of the affairs of our republic.

Let us all remain in constant prayer to ensure that the UPND alliance that must now succeed him, and his visionless PF will find the blessings of the almighty God to guide our country. The Almighty God has guided this great republic for decades. He will guide us still. Our rich One Zambia One Nation must begin yet another phase of its life under a new leader. We once again pray that it will be dawning of a fresh nation and the coming forth of a sober leadership that will enrich us all. On August 12, vote and protect your vote and be peaceful. After the bitter taste of PF, our votes will put behind us a brand of politics and governance antics that hoisted Zambians and their unborn great grandchildren up a steep fatal mountain of foreign debt, national shame, and the burden of reckless and visionless governance polices. We will save the Republic.