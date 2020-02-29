Bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) in Eastern province have today crossed camp and joined the ruling Patriotic Front party.

The NDC Provincial team led by their Chairman Mr. Samuel Lugomo Phiri, together with Chipangali and Kasenengwa NDC district committees have dumped the party and joined the Peoples choice party, the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Phiri told the PF Provincial Chairman MCC Andrew Lubusha that their decision to join the ruling party in the province was borne out of their careful study of the current unstable Chishimba Kambwili’s led administration.

They hailed the PF Chairman for having managed to bring unity and restored peace in the province during his days in office as Chairman.

Mr. Phiri also commended the PG Chairman for his laudable programmes which center on helping vulnerable people across the province.

Meanwhile, the PF East Chairman said the Party had received them with open hands and assured that they would be treated like any old member of the party in the province.

“Feel at home,” said Lubusha.

Mr. Lubusha further urged politicians in the province to join hands with his administration in order to move the programs of the party forward and help President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to successfully deliver.