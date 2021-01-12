THE ENTIRE PF ADMINISTRATION NEEDED TO RESIGN AND FRESH ELECTIONS BE CALLED FORTHWITH OVER HONEYBEE.

By Anthony Bwalya.

I speak as a citizen of this great Republic of Zambia.

For many years, I have consistently made the argument, that the Patriotic Front (PF) of Mr. Edgar Lungu is a bonafide criminal organization, anchored on a relentless agenda of committing mass crimes of grand theft, corruption, violence and terrorism against our own country and our people as a way of prolonging its stay at the helm of political power.

I have also consistently made the argument that all those who claim to be proponents of the PF agenda, an agenda of proven and unhindered criminality, are not only criminals themselves, but they are enemies of the Zambian people.

I have further and consistently argued, that the culture of organised crime being perpetrated by persons who are members, officials, agents or sponsors of the PF is in fact aimed at directly benefitting the PF and President Edgar Lungu.

The public resources being stolen by these various actors are the same resources being used to fund the mobilization activities of the PF at all levels.

It is, therefore, not even remotely possible, to isolate to a single individual, the crimes being carried out under the leadership of the PF without indicting the whole party and the government they run.

Here are a few examples:

1. The $3bn Mukula saga

It has been well established, that since 2012, Zambians have been swindled out of over $3bn in unbanked Mukula revenues, arising from revenue under declarations and sheer smuggling by PF officials.

This money has ended up in our communities as mobilization money for the PF.

2. $4m Social Cash Transfer theft

We all remember how the PF, using the ministry of community development and ZAMPOST, diverted SCT money to party campaigns in Luapula province

3. $42m Firetender scam

The country is still in possession of financial intelligence center information linking known and named political party figures and ministers in the PF regime to millions of dollars in kickback payments in respect of this sordid theft of public resources

4. The botched speed cameras corruption syndicate

This went inside state house, where a Presidential aide received hundreds of thousands of dollars, including the minister at the ministry of transport and communications, as well as the CEO of RTSA.

All these are PF actors and agents.

5. $2m Alick Nkhata Bridge

Have we forgotten how they got public pensions money from PSPF and gave it to PF aligned contractors to build a “flyover” bridge in a place that defies all logic?

6. $500m fertilizer scam

The PF literally take this money and give it to their principal funders in contracts. A substantial portion of this money is funneled right back to the PF for party activities

7. $100m tax free export of gold per month

Under what law does the PF regime allow mining companies to export this much gold every month without a single Kwacha paid in tax on it? Except, the PF get at least 15% every month out of this money.

8. Ministers’ illegal stay in office

Each and every single minister who remained in office knew they were breaking the law but they still went ahead and occupied office illegally because this act of constitutional sabotage was necessary to help the PF and President Lungu stay in power.

9. $17m Honeybee scandal

This money has literally gone into the party activities of the PF. Dr. Chilufya and his team put the health of the whole nation on the line for the benefit of the PF and President Lungu.

So, fellow Zambians, whatever you think about Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, know that his motives represent the motives of each and every actor, member, official and sponsor of the PF who will go to every length in order to ensure the PF remains in power.

The money you see in “empowerment schemes”, Chitenges and other regalia for the PF, the donations etc, all these are just proceeds of crime.

In August, do not forget this.