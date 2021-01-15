DECISION TIME IN UGANDA
Incumbent Yoweri Museveni is leading on the official Uganda Electoral Commission count by 63.9% to 28.8% for his main opponent Bobi Wine.
But this only from 330 polling stations out of 34, 684. Next announcement by the commission will at 9hrs EAT.
PVT shows Bobi Wine leading by huge margins in most parts of the country…
What did you expect/ Typical of what will happen in August 2021. Already some pf surrogate NGOs are calling for limiting the number of Foreign Electoral Observer just like in Uganda. Why?
The Ugandans have voted to root out this dictator but with the help of the electoral commission ,the votes are being stolen.
Oh Africa ,Africa!
IN AFRICA WINNING ELECTIONS DEPENDS ON WHO CONTROLS THE SECURITY AGENCIES AND THE COURTS. ONLY TRUE PATRIOTS LIKE MALAWIANS PUT END TO DICTATORSHIP. MUSEVENI HAS OPENLY RIGGED THE ELECTIONS.