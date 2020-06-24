We’ve reached a point where even a mere cadre who has never had a job in his life drives a range rover, can build a multi storey mansion in New Kasama, girlfriends to ministers and PF officials drive posh cars and live in luxury apartments,they have expensive speed boats that they cruise on the Kafue River every weekend.

Take a drive down the State Lodge area, hundreds of mansions sprawling in the area, or all owned by PF officials and their business associates.

The PF regime has collectively looted Billions of kwacha from the national treasury primarily through cost inflated projects and personalizing all government procurement.

The criminality and desperation of Bill 10 stems from the fear of going to prison in the event of a change of government.

Over 90% of the PF leadership have been involved in grand corruption that borders on economic sabotage.

This criminality has not just been confined to the PF, just look at the illegal sharing of Forest Reserve 27, even Supreme Court judges and the head of the ACC took part in sharing government land.

The heads of the law enforcement agencies and the military wings have also taken part in fraudulent procurement processes of military equipment, amassing millions of dollars themselves.

The entire system is corrupt.

The people of Zambia need to understand that in 2021 its not just PF you will be fighting, you will be fighting the entire system from the executive, legislature, Judiciary, police and other government wings that have been corrupted.

They will seek to keep Lungu in power against the will of the people in order to protect themselves.