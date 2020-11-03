By Nathan Chanda, PF MCC

The fall of Bill 10 is a serious setback for development in Copperbelt rural areas. Copperbelt rural, especially in Chiefdoms, could have greatly benefited our people including the Traditional Leaders had Bill 10 going through.

Bill 10 had serious elements that included delimitation, representation of women and youths, and the disabled in Parliament, including further issues affecting the Traditional Leaders.

However, under the Leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the collapse of Bill 10 is a temporary setback.

The collapse of the bill was due to the selfishness of self-proclaimed Leader Hakainde Hichilema who does not want to see Zambia develop. It is unfortunate that UPND- Members of parliament allowed themselves to be restrained from taking part in the proceedings of voting including just to debate the Bill just because of desperation for re-adoption.

Bill 10 could have also helped to resolve the traditional land disputes in Chiefdoms. But we have leaders that have no interest for the people.

We, however, assured Chieftainess Shimukunami of President Lungu’s development agenda for Lufwanyama District.

To Church Mother bodies we wait to hear from you over the Christian declaration which should have been put in through Bill 10.

The collapse of the bill, simply means the 2016 constitutional legal and electoral framework will remain unchanged.

“2016 constitutional legal and electoral framework, which was a source of conflict following the 2016 general elections, for example, 14 days to hear a petition because our friends from opposition believe in producing a President through abusing Court process unlike using a ballot box and this will remain unchanged going into the 2021 general elections. It is only until such a time when the nation will embark on yet another constitutional making process that things will change.

Further, it is shocking that in the desperate attempts of the UPND, they are spreading false news and circulating on social media a 1996 old affidavit and declaration form which was there during MMD when Dr. Kaunda wanted to contest and it was repealed after the amendment of the 2016 constitution. The current declaration form does not have what is on social media that President Lungu is not eligible for 2021.

We want to assure the Zambian people that President Edgar Lungu is standing and winning the 2021 General Elections.