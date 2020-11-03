By Nathan Chanda, PF MCC
The fall of Bill 10 is a serious setback for development in Copperbelt rural areas. Copperbelt rural, especially in Chiefdoms, could have greatly benefited our people including the Traditional Leaders had Bill 10 going through.
Bill 10 had serious elements that included delimitation, representation of women and youths, and the disabled in Parliament, including further issues affecting the Traditional Leaders.
However, under the Leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the collapse of Bill 10 is a temporary setback.
The collapse of the bill was due to the selfishness of self-proclaimed Leader Hakainde Hichilema who does not want to see Zambia develop. It is unfortunate that UPND- Members of parliament allowed themselves to be restrained from taking part in the proceedings of voting including just to debate the Bill just because of desperation for re-adoption.
Bill 10 could have also helped to resolve the traditional land disputes in Chiefdoms. But we have leaders that have no interest for the people.
We, however, assured Chieftainess Shimukunami of President Lungu’s development agenda for Lufwanyama District.
To Church Mother bodies we wait to hear from you over the Christian declaration which should have been put in through Bill 10.
The collapse of the bill, simply means the 2016 constitutional legal and electoral framework will remain unchanged.
“2016 constitutional legal and electoral framework, which was a source of conflict following the 2016 general elections, for example, 14 days to hear a petition because our friends from opposition believe in producing a President through abusing Court process unlike using a ballot box and this will remain unchanged going into the 2021 general elections. It is only until such a time when the nation will embark on yet another constitutional making process that things will change.
Further, it is shocking that in the desperate attempts of the UPND, they are spreading false news and circulating on social media a 1996 old affidavit and declaration form which was there during MMD when Dr. Kaunda wanted to contest and it was repealed after the amendment of the 2016 constitution. The current declaration form does not have what is on social media that President Lungu is not eligible for 2021.
We want to assure the Zambian people that President Edgar Lungu is standing and winning the 2021 General Elections.
Yes it is a serious set back to the development of your pockets we kapuba iwe. Soon you will get no fraudulent contracts from the mines so yes it will not be a serious set back but also your conveyor belt to prison.
PF what is this cry about Bill 10? Please just accept that it has flopped and move ahead. Stop crying for spilt milk. Even if you continue complaining no one will sympathise or console you. It should just be a learning experience on how you handle the candidature of President Lungu in the next election.
IN THE FIRST PLACE WE CAN ASK NATHAN, WHO WROTE HIM THIS INFORMATION. ALL WHAT PF IS CLAIMING TO BE GOOD LAWS TO THEM ARE DOING OPPOSITE. BILL 10 WAS SUGAR COATED WITH FEW GOOD LAWS BUT THE BIG CHANK OF LAWS ARE VERY BAD. THE LAW THEY CLAIM WAS GOOD IS WHICH THEY WROTE AS MIXED MEMBER REPRESANTATION, THIS ONE IS NOT SPECIFIC. CHIEVES WERE GOING TO LOSE THEIR POWERS TO LUNGU. PF ARE ON RECORD, STOLE SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER. PF DO NOT HAVE SHAME, THEY ARE DEVILS.