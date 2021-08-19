The famous Kamugodi becomes a UPND branch in Soweto area.

Kamugodi was a PF den of ruthless cadres who terrorized traders and supporters of UPND. It housed a police – comprising of PF vigilante who went out to source and arrest anyone opposed to the PF and who did not adhere to their own laws. Then there was a court system which was chaired by the senior cadres who judged offenders and issued punishment.

There were two types of punishments for the guilty;

1. Being banned from trading anywhere near Soweto plus beating

2. Being made to pay money plus some beating.