Thomas Sipalo writes; The Fastest way of loosing munali is fielding back Honorable Luo…

We have alot of young aspiring candidates in Munali,send her in diplomatic mission,retire her to concentrate on her grandchildren or risky loosing Munali to either opposition or an independent candidate…Madam luo has done less than what the people expected,am a munalian in and out,am always there,so I understand what’s on the ground…

Dont say I never warned you!…

As for me I cant support the adoption of Madam Luo!