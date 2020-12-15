THE FAT BROWN ENVELOPE HAS CONFUSED MPEZENI…he has received the latest 4×4 red in colour, charges Ambassador Joe Mwale

By Patson Chilemba

The fat brown envelope and the 4×4 Paramount chief Mpezeni has received has confused him, that’s why he is telling Eastern Province people to vote for Edgar Lungu, says Ambassador Joe Mwale.

But paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province denied receiving any brown envelope from President Lungu, saying the only car he drives is the one he bought from Japan, further telling Amb Mwale to approach him in person if he had any issues to discuss with him.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Amb Mwale said the Mpezeni easily gets confused with brown envelopes.

“I stand for the truth, whether it may belittle my chief, my own chief, I am not going to say because he is my own chief Mpezeni I must cover him up and so on and let him go scot free. I am not going to do that. I know he has done some wrong things,” Amb Mwale said. “He said some good things one time but now you see with him is this ka brown envelope when he sees that one it confuses him. Somebody was telling me reliably who has seen, who has double checked…said actually I have seen a red latest state of the art 4×4 red in colour which has been given to him recently when Lungu has been going there.”

Amb Mwale, a Ngoni, said he inferred that the Mpezeni recently referred to President Lungu as one who was part of the Ngoni clans because of the envelopes, challenging the paramount chief to mention the specific Ngoni clan Lungu came from.

“That’s why he came up with those statements to say ah no Lungu ni ni wamuchibaya mwasu, ni mwana wamuchibaya tiyeni tivotele Lungu wamene uyu,” Amb Mwale said. “There are many Chibaya’s under Mpezeni, about 10 of them, starting with his own Ephendukeni, then there at Mutenguleni the clan around that under is senior chief Nzamane is called Mutengula, then there is also Mufumbeni…we want to challenge him to say of the 10 Chibayas, these Kraals, in South Africa they call them kraals. I want Mpenzeni to just mention one kraals where Edgar Lungu comes from. So that people know that Lungu is a Ngoni, he’s our Ngoni warrior he is one of us in the Ngoni kingdom.”

Amb Mwale wondered how the Mpezeni could claim President Lungu as part of his clan, when another Senga chief in Petauke had claimed him as his own too.

“So how can he belong to another chibaya in Ngoni area?” Amb Mwale asked. “The fat brown envelope is just an icing on top of this brand new 4×4, it’s an icing. On top of that one another fat brown envelope and that has really confused him. That is his weakness and we know him all. When you show him that he changes the language.”

Amb Mwale said not too long ago, the Mpezeni came up like a true fighter for his people, and people were even praising him after he spoke on behalf of farmers in the Province.

“Not long ago what did he say about Eastern Province? He came up like a fighter and we’re happy with him, praising him that that is what it means to be a king of the Ngoni people when he protested to say no my people are suffering,” Amb Mwale said, “they are good farmers and bla bla bla so their crops after having harvested their crops if they want to go and sell in Malawi, this and that they are being shot at by ZNS and he complained to say no and he was in the right side.”

Amb Mwale said Mpezeni had disowned the real native “wamuchibaya” Ambassador George Zulu, whom he appointed as his induna and “gone to dine with somebody who is foreign in our land.”

Amb Mwale further said he had a dossier on paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people that would shock the whole country if he exposed it.

But asked on the assertions from Mwale that he got confused whenever he received brown envelopes and if he had received a brand new 4×4, the Mpezeni said Amb Mwale himself should point at the same vehicle since he seemed to know more about the matter.

He also said Amb Mwale should approach him directly if he had any issues to address with him, rather than fearing to face him and only discussing matters in the media.