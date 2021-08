THE FOLLOWING ARE THE CRIMES THE INMATES RELEASED BY PRESIDENT LUNGU COMMITTED;👇🏽

Raphael T Sikazwe – Murder

Yamba Yamba Clement – Murder

Israel Sikazwe – Murder

Anold Kaita – Murder

Maureen Namwinga – Murder

Onisha Namwinga – Murder

Mathews Chabala – Murder

Robertson Tembo – Murder

Benny Tauni – Murder

Keith Mukata – Murder

Mathews Mohan – Murder

Saidi Banda – Murder

Sylvester K Inambao – Treason (Barotseland)

Akufuna Mombotwa – Treason (Barotseland)

Chansa Chitika David – Murder

Zhao Guo Dong – Murder

Yangen Yuan – Murder

Malcom Lwamba – Murder

Cornelius MC Tukuta – Defamation

Catherine Kapeshi – Assault on minor

Sobrick Kasongo – Defilement

Chishimba Kambwili – Cases still in court

Zukas M Kaoma – Corruption and theft (MOH 2009 scandal)

Jay Ernest Chisanga – Money laundering

Lawyer Dickson Jere wrote:

“When you are pardoned by the President, your life starts anew. It is like you never committed the offense you were convicted of. You can even stand for elections. The conviction is erased completely as if never happened. You can even sue for defamation when one calls you an ex-convict! Read the Judgment in the case of Edward Jack Shamwana V Levy Patrick Mwanawasa”