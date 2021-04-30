For Immediate Release

THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF NDC DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI HAS MADE ANOTHER GOOD MOVE.

30th April 2021

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman

I want to remind the people of Zambia on the statement I gave some months back. Our former President Dr Chishimba Kambwili made it very clear that he was squeezed extremely by the PF Government, but it seems only a few Zambians understood him.

He is currently on defence on three cases in courts. Other cases are still ongoing. We are all aware that what is keeping him out of prison is an appeal in the High Court. I beg to differ with those condenming our former President for taking this move for once. Its indeed a best move for him and his family.

Politics are very dynamic. Not long ago, we invited NDC members to apply for adoption on the UPND Alliance but guess what? Some people said “NDC nimbwili Imbwili ni NDC” let it be a lesson to all those who follow human beings. Get into a particular institution because you believe in their drafted vision.

We hope that the PF will equally be able to apologise for undressing his wife in public, drop all charges and restore his businesses.

Meanwhile, we shall continue to stand for the people of Zambia so that tomorrow we can have a better Zambia for everyone.

I wish to appeal to all NDC members countrywide to rally behind the candidature of Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba as we Support President Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming general election